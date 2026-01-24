A case of an unpunished driver who was clocked doing nearly 100mph on the A3 in East Hampshire has been cited as part of a car firm’s failure to co-operate with police.
Hampshire Police and some of their UK counterparts are growing increasingly frustrated with Tesla for not sharing details of drivers that commit road offences.
The firm is listed as the registered keeper of the vehicle in their long-term leasing service so when a speeding or driving offence is committed, Tesla Financial Services are contacted first by the police.
But the British arm of Elon Musk’s firm have repeatedly failed to release details over the last two years, leading to multiple court proceedings.
An investigation by the Press Association has revealed that Tesla has been convicted at least 18 times in prosecutions brought by Hampshire, Thames Valley and the Metropolitan Police.
One of the cases highlighted in the report took place on the A3 Petersfield bypass in early 2024 when a Tesla driver was caught on camera doing almost 100mph.
But the driver was never convicted or even identified as police letters went unanswered with Tesla receiving a fine instead.
The investigation also found that another Tesla driver was caught speeding three times but escaped a potential disqualification as they were never identified.
Letters sent to Tesla Financial Services at offices in London and Manchester were unanswered with the company being ordered to pay more than £20,000 in fines being imposed by magistrates sitting in the single justice procedure. Telsa has been approached for a comment.
Meanwhile, motorists can expect lane closures on parts of the A31 Alton bypass next week as maintenance work will take place.
A week-long programme of gully cleansing is due to begin on Monday, January 26, with work being concentrated around the B3006 Selborne Road junction.
