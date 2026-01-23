A new children’s fitness and development centre is set to open at Brightwells Yard in Farnham in March 2026, bringing an international franchise to the town.
The Little Gym will offer classes for children aged from four months to 12 years, focusing on confidence, fitness and social skills.
Activities will include gymnastics, dance and karate, delivered in a non-competitive environment. Some sessions will be designed for parents and children to attend together, encouraging shared participation.
A spokesperson for Brightwells Yard said: “We are pleased to announce that The Little Gym will be joining Brightwells Yard in March 2026.
“Farnham has a strong sense of community, and welcoming a child development centre to the site reflects the family focus of the wider scheme.
“The Little Gym will provide parents with an additional local option for physical activity and confidence-building in a supportive setting.”
The franchise is known nationally and internationally for programmes that combine physical activity with personal development.
Its arrival marks another fitness and leisure addition at Brightwells Yard, alongside Jetts Gym and The Pilates Movement Studio.
Classes are expected to begin in March 2026, with a range of sessions planned to suit different ages and abilities across Farnham and surrounding areas.
