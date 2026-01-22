An extra 700,000 urgent dental appointments have been funded nationally, with a number available through practices serving the Frimley Health and Care area.
The appointments are intended for patients with urgent problems including severe toothache that cannot be managed with over-the-counter pain relief.
These include dental abscesses causing pain, swelling or fever, broken, fractured or knocked-out teeth, bleeding in the mouth following dental treatment or injury that does not stop on its own, significant swelling of the mouth or face, fractured, loose or displaced fillings causing pain, and severe gum bleeding or acute conditions affecting soft tissues such as the cheeks or tongue.
Anyone needing urgent dental care is advised to contact NHS 111, either by phone or online, to be assessed and directed to the most appropriate service. Some dental practices in the area can also be contacted directly for triage.
Patients who are already registered with a dentist are encouraged to contact their own practice first for advice or treatment.
Sarah Bellars, chief nursing officer for NHS Frimley Integrated Care Board, said the additional capacity would help patients struggling to access urgent care.
“Serious dental problems can be extremely painful and disruptive, and these additional appointments will help people with urgent needs get treatment more quickly,” she said.
“These appointments are for specific urgent conditions, so it’s important to check eligibility before getting in touch.”
Standard NHS dental charges apply, and any further treatment will be at the discretion of the dentist. Additional visits or costs may be required depending on clinical need.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.