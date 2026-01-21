Two teenage boys have been arrested following the death of a 15-year-old boy who attended a Farnham school.
Police were called to woodland off Lido Road in Stoke Park at 6.10pm on Monday, January 19, after reports of a stabbing.
Despite the efforts of police, paramedics and members of the public, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody while enquiries continue.
The victim, who is known to the Herald, attended a secondary school in the Farnham area.
“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to this incident,” said a spokesperson for Surrey Police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the Major Incident Public Portal, where dashcam and CCTV footage can also be uploaded, quoting PR/45260006995 or Operation Eastville.
Information can also be provided through Surrey Police’s 24/7 live chat service or online contact forms at surrey.police.uk, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.
Anyone who does not wish to speak to police can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.
