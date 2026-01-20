This is not just an appeal for staff – it’s an appeal for M&S staff as 60 new jobs are being created at the retailer’s soon-to-open shop in Farnham.
The retailer has confirmed their new food hall at Farnham Retail Park will open in spring with work progressing well at the former Homebase off Guildford Road.
But it’s not just customers that have welcomed the news as it’s also bringing a mini jobs boost, with applications for the store’s 60 vacancies now being accepted.
Multiple customer assistant positions across the store are available along with roles at the in-store bakery, hot chicken counter and warehouse.
There’s more at https://jobs.marksandspencer.com with successful applicants being invited to assessment centres over the coming weeks.
The new 18,000 sq foot store will be one of the retailer’s biggest with its Godalming store, set to open this summer, being the UK’s largest at 22,000 sq ft.
So it’s a big coup for Waverley Borough with Rachel Cranwell, M&S regional manager, urging potential new recruits to give their careers website a look.
She said: “It’s fantastic to get closer to unveiling our brand-new store here in Farnham.
“We are focused on finding a brilliant team to deliver the trusted value, quality and excellent customer service we’re known for.”
She added: “Every day is different in retail and we are looking for colleagues who are passionate about serving customers and raising the bar.”
While the official opening date hasn’t been confirmed, March seems a good bet as the retailer has said the Food Hall is one of more than 20 new or renewed stores being launched by M&S in the second half of the financial year.
Customers were previously told expect specialist counters, a cheese barge and a “show-stopping” in-store bakery.
