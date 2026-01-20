A murder investigation has been launched after a 15-year-old pupil at a Farnham-area school died following a stabbing in woodland in Guildford.
Emergency services were called to woods off Lido Road in Stoke Park at 6.10pm on Monday, January 19, after reports of a stabbing.
The teenager’s name and secondary school are known to the Herald but are not being published out of respect for his family and friends.
He was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services and members of the public. His family have been informed and are being supported.
South East Coast Ambulance Service and Surrey Fire and Rescue Service attended alongside police.
An investigation led by the Surrey and Sussex Police Major Crime Team is now under way. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday evening.
Surrey Police Detective Chief Superintendent Debbie White said: “Our heartfelt condolences remain with his family and friends at this extremely difficult time.
“Although the circumstances of the boy’s death are not yet clear, this is a fast-moving investigation and we are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry. We would ask people not to speculate while we carry out this work.”
The teenager was believed to live in the Aldershot area and was a supporter of Aldershot Town FC.
In a statement posted on the football club fans’ social media group, one member said: “As one of the young lads that goes to the games, it’s really upsetting for us and our group.”
Supporters attending the Shots’ match against Carlisle on Saturday, January 24, have been encouraged to applaud in the 15th minute, marking the age of the teenager who died.
Zöe Franklin, the Liberal Democrat MP for Guildford, said she was “devastated” following the death.
She said: “It is difficult to find words for this tragic news. I am devastated that someone so young has lost their life, and my heart goes out to the victim’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.
“Surrey Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service and Surrey Fire and Rescue Service all responded to the scene yesterday evening, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their speedy response. I have been in close contact with the police since I was informed early this morning.
“Surrey Police are urgently looking to speak to anyone who can help them with their enquiries, and I want to encourage everyone — if you have any information that you think could assist the police, it is really important that you make contact.
“People across Guildford will naturally be very shocked and shaken by what has happened. If anyone in the community who is affected by this incident would like a place to grieve or reflect, St John’s Church on Stoke Road is open from 2:30pm to 4:30pm and from 7:30pm to 9pm.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey Police quoting reference PR/45260006995 via webchat or the online reporting tool at surrey.police.uk, or by calling 101.
Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
