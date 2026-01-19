Detectives have made an arrest in connection with the death of 68-year-old Gilly Livie in Cheriton.
Police were called to a house in Hill Houses Lane at around 10.30am on January 9.
Gilly was found inside with serious injuries. Despite the best efforts of attending officers and their colleagues from the ambulance service, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination confirmed that Gilly died as a result of a stab wound to the neck.
Specialist officers continue to support her family.
Officers also found a 39-year-old man at the house.
He had what were initially described as life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
On January 19 police arrested the man on suspicion of murder. The man, from Alton, will remain in hospital for treatment until he is well enough to be taken to a police station.
Inspector Stuart Ross, from Winchester district, said: “Detectives continue to work hard to find out exactly what happened to Gilly.
“We would like to thank the local community in Cheriton for their patience while we carried out our initial enquiries.
“I would like to reiterate that we do not believe there is any wider threat or risk to the local community.
“If people do have any further information that they think may help our investigation, then please contact us.
“In particular, we are still keen to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in Cheriton between the hours of 11pm on January 8 and 11am the following day.”
Anyone with footage or other information can send that to the police via the dedicated online portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC26N01-PO1
Alternatively people can call 101 quoting the crime reference number 44260012077.
Information can also be submitted via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website at www.hampshire.police.uk
