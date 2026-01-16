A high-end restaurant in the heart of Farnham’s Lion and Lamb Yard has closed its doors suddenly and without public explanation, leaving customers and neighbouring businesses stunned and sparking questions as to the reasons for its closure.
The Luxe, a Mediterranean bar and restaurant launched in 2023 following a reported £1 million refit of the former Laura Ashley premises, was due to close formally on Sunday, December 14.
But staff had already vacated the site nearly a week earlier with no announcement from its owners. Online booking systems continued to accept reservations even after the premises shut before Christmas, leading to confusion among diners.
The abrupt departure follows series of events stemming from a long-running dispute with the landlord over alleged breaches of the lease to noise complaints from neighbours.
Enforcement agents acting on behalf of the landlord took possession of the property in June 2025, changing the locks and prompting a temporary closure. A subsequent court hearing in July had allowed a brief reopening under a temporary lease.
The Luxe restaurant appealed this decision at Winchester Crown Court but were forced to close by Sunday, December 14.
Local reaction to the closure has been sharply divided. Neighbour Neil Herd said: “The closure of The Luxe was the best Christmas present I received.
“Many people have blamed the landlord for the closure but The Luxe owners can only blame themselves for the noise, pollution and issues they created.”
Mr Herd welcomed the prospect of a new restaurant on the site or a shop like the former Laura Ashley, provided future operators respect local residents.
He added: “After the landlord took the premises back and The Luxe promised to stop playing music, we saw a massive drop in the amount of people going there and we predicted it would not be long before it closed for good.”
Chloe, who works at Jo Malone opposite the former restaurant, told the Herald she was saddened by the closure.
She said: “It was a lovely restaurant and the man who owned it was very friendly to us. I don’t know why it has closed but it may have been to do with the music.”
Another local businesswoman, who declined to be named, said the closure was sudden.
She said: “One day we saw them taking stuff out the back and then it was closed.
“You could still make bookings online and they said nothing publicly about closing. This business was not the vibe of Farnham and it had divided residents especially after the Police incident in June 2024.”
Filing data shows the company failed to submit its annual accounts by the required deadline of June 21, 2025.
As a result, a First Gazette notice for compulsory strike-off was published on August 19, 2025, warning that without accounts and confirmation of continued business activity the firm could be dissolved and its assets passed to the Crown.
The restaurant’s management team has been repeatedly approached for comment but has not responded.
