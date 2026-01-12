Calls for urgent action at Hickley’s Corner are growing after a 21-year-old pedestrian was killed there on New Year’s Day – the second serious incident at the junction in two months.
At 1.20am on January 1, James O’Mara, of Farnham, was hit by a car on Station Hill and was taken to hospital, where he later died. On November 4 last year, a man in his twenties was seriously injured at the same junction.
Safety at Hickley’s Corner is due to be discussed at the Waverley Road Safety Working Group meeting on June 9, but Farnham town councillor Chris Jackman said delays in reviewing the junction were unacceptable.
“Six months is a long time to wait, especially as there have been two accidents there in the past two months,” he said.
“Something has to be done, and people need to know we get it – our heads are not buried in the sand.”
He said the issues at the junction included motorists ignoring red lights.
“The sheer volume of people talking about cars jumping the lights shows this is a real problem,” he added. “We want to reassure everyone that we are working on it.”
Farnham and Bordon MP Greg Stafford has also raised the issue in the House of Commons and on Friday, January 9 met Surrey’s Chief Constable to discuss safety concerns.
“My deepest sympathies are with James’ friends and family following this tragic loss,” he said. “His death has understandably renewed serious concerns in the Farnham community about safety at this key crossing of the A31.”
Mr Stafford said he had asked Surrey Police “to play an active role in ongoing discussions on potential changes” and reiterated his support for Surrey County Council’s work on a business case for major upgrades.
“Any final scheme must deliver clear and meaningful improvements to pedestrian and cyclist safety,” he said.
“Whether through an underpass or a reconfiguration of the junction, this project will only proceed if the Department for Transport releases the funding. I will continue to press the Government to ensure this scheme is funded and delivered as a priority.”
Surrey county councillor Catherine Powell, who represents North Farnham, said the junction must be addressed as part of wider plans for the A31 corridor.
Cllr Powell helped develop Farnham’s Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan following consultation with residents and said maps of potential schemes had already been drawn up.
“Hopefully the outline business case that county council officers are working on will address some, or ideally all, of these,” she added.
This week, James’ family paid tribute to him in a statement released by Surrey Police.
They said: “James was a loving son, brother, and grandson, whose warmth and generosity touched everyone who knew him.
“He had recently completed his apprenticeship as a plant mechanic and was building his future working for himself.
“James had an excellent work ethic, which he balanced effortlessly with a good social life and his love of racing.”
James competed in the British Superbikes support class on a BMW F900R and in the Classic Racing Motorcycle Club on a SuperMono, “where he was consistently near the front of the pack”.
“He lived life to the full and had a genuine passion for sport. Having just returned from two weeks’ skiing and snowboarding, he was excited for the upcoming motorcycle racing season,” the family added.
“In recent days, we have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support shown for James. Friends have described him as a truly special person who brought kindness, warmth, and character to every moment. He was known for being cool, calm, and collected, always wearing a big smile.”
