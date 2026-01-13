Residents in Bordon and Kingsley are calling for urgent action over the worsening state of the A325, saying dangerous potholes are damaging vehicles and putting motorists at risk.
The stretch of road linking Bordon with Farnham and nearby villages has become littered with craters, forcing drivers to weave around defects that residents say have been a problem for more than a year.
The complaints come as the Government prepares to mark National Potholes Day today (January 15), aimed at highlighting the impact of poorly maintained roads across the country.
Despite several resurfacing works in recent years, residents say potholes on the A325 continue to return, causing repeated disruption and costly repairs.
An employee at the nearby LMC Family Car Centre in Bordon said: “It is rather irritating and regrettably the situation is only getting worse. I had a tyre blowout because of these potholes and thankfully I work at the garage, which meant I didn’t have far to go or pay the price.
“Other people are not so lucky and could be looking at bills of between £85 and £200. We are now seeing drivers dangerously swerving into oncoming traffic or pulling suddenly into the lay-by near the BP garage to avoid the holes.”
Stephanie Hall, who works in the Good Taste Coffee Shop in the Country Market shopping centre, said: “My husband had his tyre damaged about two weeks ago and it cost £84 to repair. People are always talking about the potholes in the Country Market because you have to pass them to get here.
“When it rains and it’s dark you can’t see them, so you have to remember where they are. They’ve been especially bad over the last four months.”
Mrs Hall added that she had not contacted the council because reporting potholes requires photographs, which she said were difficult and potentially dangerous to take on a fast and busy road.
Hampshire County Council has been approached for comment.
