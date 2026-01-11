Vicky was a psychotherapist but decided to retrain in complimentary therapies. “I was approaching 50, it was lockdown and I felt I needed to do something different. It was while I was training and also supporting cancer charities that I realised that there was nothing out there specifically for people whose skin has been affected by cancer. There is also a longing among people who are undergoing treatment – with all the toxins in their bodies – for something natural and non-toxic for their skin.”