“When Jarvis does a little bunny hop in front of me, I know I need to lie down,” says Daisy Cottle-Bailey. “Before I had him, I would just fall.”
For Daisy, 24, from Farnham, that early warning from her medical alert assistance dog has meant the difference between giving up on her dream career and graduating with a Masters degree in law.
She completed her graduation last week at Queen Mary University of London, with her Labrador, Jarvis, at her side, something she once feared would never be possible.
“I wouldn’t have been able to do such a long day without Jarvis by my side,” she said. “This time, because I had warning, I could recover quickly and carry on.”
Daisy lives with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a connective tissue disorder that causes her to suddenly faint. At its worst, she was collapsing dozens of times a day, often injuring herself and requiring repeated trips to A&E.
“Everyone was really worried I wouldn’t be able to practise law,” she said. “I could faint anywhere, with no warning at all, and seriously hurt myself. I didn’t know if I could realistically pursue a legal career.”
Her health problems became severe in her late teens while she was studying law and working in a bank. She was forced to leave her job and soon struggled to leave the house alone.
On one occasion, she passed out while holding a kettle of boiling water, badly scalding herself.
“I tried everything,” she said. “Medication, different treatments, even going abroad for healthcare. Nothing worked. It got to the point where doctors were telling me there was nothing more they could do.”
“When I’m about to faint, Jarvis smells a chemical change and alerts me before I feel any symptoms,” she explained.
“Before, I would just hit the ground and be unconscious. Now, he guides me to somewhere safe so I can lie down and avoid hurting myself.”
She added: “It’s incredible. You don’t really believe it until you see it — that your life can be in the hands of a dog. But I trust him completely.”
Jarvis lives with Daisy full-time. “You can take his working jacket off,” she said, “but you can’t turn his nose off.” When off duty, he relaxes and plays alongside her other dog, Wilf, a beagle–cocker spaniel cross, but still watches out for Daisy.
The change in Daisy’s independence has been life-altering. “Jarvis makes it safer for me,” she said. “I don’t need someone following me around, ready to catch me. He gave me my motivation and drive back.”
Daisy, who attended Alton Convent School, has wanted to become a lawyer since studying law at GCSE aged 14. When her health deteriorated, she made the decision to step away from the Bar route and complete a Masters degree instead.
She has now graduated with a Master’s degree, having also completed her advocacy exams, and hopes to build a career in international law.
Her undergraduate graduation had been a painful reminder of her condition - she missed the entire ceremony after collapsing outside the hall. This time, with Jarvis by her side, she was able to take part fully.
“Instead of worrying about falling or being injured, I can focus on what I’m doing,” she said. “Jarvis just makes life safer.”
A spokesperson for Medical Detection Dogs said Daisy’s outlook had remained positive despite the challenges she has faced.
“Her mantra is very positive,” the spokesperson said. “She will always say that you mustn’t let everything that is stacked against you have the final say.”
