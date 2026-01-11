A former star of the 1990s hit TV show Gladiators has swapped his pugil for a dog collar and is heading for Farnham’s Vineyard Centre on January 16.
Ace – real name Warren Furman – will be at the centre for a meal and chat with an audience to share his journey from TV studio to the pulpit.
Warren has a rags-to-riches story which took him from being unemployed and living in a hostel, to becoming a household name overnight.
Despite the fame and money, he has said that celebrity culture left him feeling empty and when the show was cancelled he felt lost and his “identity came crashing down”.
In his early 40s, Warren and his wife Dionne attended an ‘Alpha’ course (a course to explore Christianity). They began praying and became committed Christians.
Warren said: “All my life I had been chasing power and trying to build my own empire and finally I accepted that God has a plan for my life”. That plan led him into ordained ministry 10 years later.
He currently preaches at a large church in Kensington as well as visiting schools and showing them that a “Christian life is full of fun and joy”. Together he and Dionne also lead AceActive, a charity working with churches, schools and universities to talk about faith.
Dionne will join Warren on January 16 at The Vineyard Centre, Union Road.
Guy Pritchard, one of the senior pastors at Farnham Vineyard church, said “I’m really looking forward to hearing Warren's story about fame, faith and fulfilment. This is a no-pressure evening. Come as you are, with your questions, doubts, or simple curiosity. You're invited to just listen, share a meal, and hear a unique story. There is no commitment to anything further.”
For further information and to book visit: for more details go to fcct.charitysuite.com/events/mbnudvbb
