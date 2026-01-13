Who was Alice? Visitors to Alice Holt Forest often wonder how one of the area’s best-known woods got its name, writes Roy Waight.
Alice Holt Forest, together with neighbouring Woolmer, was once a royal chase used by the medieval kings of England. Most scholars believe its name derives not from a woman at all, but from Bishop Aelfsige, with “Alice Holt” meaning “Aelfsige’s wood”.
Over time, the name evolved from Aelfsiges Holt to Alfsiholt and eventually to Alice Holt.
Bishop Aelfsige was a shadowy but influential figure. He became Bishop of Winchester in 951, succeeding St Aelfheah the Bald. In 958 he was appointed archbishop-elect of Canterbury, following the death of Archbishop Oda.
Aelfsige set out for Rome to receive the pallium from the Pope, but tragedy intervened. Crossing the Alps, he was caught in a snowstorm and froze to death in 959, never formally taking office. According to legend, his men killed a horse and placed their bishop inside its belly in an attempt to keep him warm, but it failed.
Aelfsige was married and had a son, Godwine of Worthy, who later died fighting Vikings in 1001. Another legend claims Aelfsige trampled on Oda’s grave, suggesting relations between the two churchmen were less than cordial.
There was also a second Bishop of Winchester named Aelfsige, who held the post between 1012 and 1032 and left land in Crondall. He is even more obscure than his predecessor. The earlier Aelfsige remains the stronger candidate as “the man who was Alice”.
He was one of only five bishops of Winchester to reach, or nearly reach, the highest office in the English church. The others were St Aelfheah in 1006, Stigand in 1052, John de Stratford in 1333 and Randall Davidson in 1903.
Yet there was another Alice closely linked to the forest — and this time, she really was a woman.
The post of Ranger of the Forest was held by a succession of prominent figures. In 1418 it was granted to Thomas Chaucer, son of the poet Geoffrey Chaucer. He was succeeded by his wife, Maud, and when she died in 1437, their daughter, Alice Chaucer, took on the role.
Alice Chaucer lived a long and remarkable life. Aged 11, she married Sir John Philip, a friend of Henry V, who died of dysentery at the capture of Harfleur in 1415. At 17 she married Thomas Montacute, 4th Earl of Salisbury, who was killed in 1428. Her third marriage, at 26, was to William de la Pole, Earl and later Duke of Suffolk.
William was steward to Henry VI and a powerful figure on the Privy Council. He became associated with unpopular policies that culminated in Jack Cade’s revolt in 1450. The couple had a son, John, in 1442.
William’s career ended violently. Impeached by the Commons, he was exiled by Henry VI to avoid trial by the Lords. While attempting to flee, he was pursued by the Duke of Exeter, subjected to a mock trial aboard ship, beheaded and thrown overboard.
Alice survived political danger with notable skill. Despite close calls, she retained her position as Keeper of Alice Holt. She herself was tried in 1451 but survived. Although initially aligned with the Lancastrians, she later switched allegiance to the Yorkists during the Wars of the Roses.
She outlived her third husband by 26 years and prospered. In 1472 she became custodian of Margaret of Anjou (1430–1482), the wife of Henry VI and a former friend and patron. Margaret, who had effectively ruled England during her husband’s bouts of insanity, remained in Alice’s custody until she was ransomed by the King of France.
By her death, Alice Chaucer held land in 22 counties and was a patron of the poet John Lydgate. She was eventually appointed a Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter — an achievement that later fascinated Queen Victoria.
Alice Chaucer was not merely a well-connected noblewoman. She was a significant political operator, estate manager and patron of the arts, and a determined promoter of her own family. Today she might be described as an influencer.
The name Alice Holt almost certainly originates with Bishop Aelfsige. But Alice Chaucer’s long and highly visible association with the forest may well have helped fix the name “Alice” in popular memory.
Roy Waight is chairman of the Farnham and District Museum Society. For more information about membership, visit farnhammuseumsociety.org.uk
