Knight Frank and Simon Stevens Associates completed the sale on behalf of joint client Larchbay Limited.
The Grade II-listed, 4-star country house hotel dates back to 1618 and includes 95 en-suite bedrooms and landscaped gardens. It is centrally located in the historic market town of Farnham, Surrey, with strong seasonal tourism and good transport links to central London and the Surrey Hills, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
Planning permission has been approved for future development, including 35 additional bedrooms and an orangery with capacity for 100 guests.
John Chesterman, of Larchbay Limited, said: “It has been a privilege to own and operate this historic establishment over the past eight years, during which time we have undertaken a successful refurbishment and rebranding to an independent hotel to further enhance its offer.
“We are proud to hand the business over in such a strong trading position and look forward to following its continued success under new ownership. We would like to thank our fantastic on-site team for all their hard work day in, day out, and for putting the Bush Hotel firmly back into the heart of the community.
“We would also like to thank Knight Frank and Simon Stevens Associates for their professionalism and support throughout the sale process, and for attracting such a high-quality and diverse pool of investors and operators.”
Matthew Smith, partner at Knight Frank, said: “The Bush Hotel Farnham presented an excellent opportunity to acquire a well-established country house hotel in a prime Home Counties location.
“With hotel and leisure investment activity remaining robust as we move into 2026, the asset’s strong trading performance and clear potential for further growth generated considerable buyer interest.”
Simon Stevens, director at Simon Stevens Associates, said: “As the only independent hotel of scale in Farnham, the Bush Hotel benefits from a broad demand base, supported by its proximity to London, the Surrey Hills, Farnham Business Park and sporting venues including Ascot and Goodwood.
“Combined with a proven operational track record, these fundamentals made it a highly attractive investment, and we are confident the new owner is well placed to build on this momentum.”
