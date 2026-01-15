This week it emerged that the golden cones on Riverside Walk have been removed for repair and will not be returned once the work is completed.
The sculptures have been temporarily replaced by traffic cones while Farnham Town Council carries out repairs to the exhibit.
Officially titled A Hand’s Turn, the artwork was more commonly known to residents as “Madonna’s cone-shaped bra” or the “dystopian traffic cones”, among other humorous nicknames.
The piece was intended as a kinetic, interactive sculpture by artists Natalie Bradwell and Livia Spinolo.
Costing £19,500, the installation was unveiled opposite The Maltings on Riverside Walk in 2023 as part of a council-led public art commission.
However, the gold cones quickly divided opinion, with many residents saying they did not suit the town’s character and looked out of place.
The installation featured a series of spinnable metal cones which, according to the artists, were inspired by photographs of barley stored in conical piles and by recurring local architectural forms. It was designed to be tactile and encourage public interaction.
Concerns later grew as wear from use and exposure to the elements caused the gold coating to deteriorate. The black underlayer absorbed heat during the summer, making the cones too hot to touch and raising safety worries.
Farnham Town Council has confirmed the artwork will not return to Riverside Walk when its planning permission expires. Instead, it will be restored by the original artists, with the council seeking consent to reinstall it at the University for the Creative Arts’ sculpture garden.
Jenny de Quervain, planning and civic officer, said the process could take time but the intention is to rehome the piece once permission is secured.
