School days – they are meant to be the happiest days of your life.
Certainly, the Farnham Heath End class of ’76 have such good memories that they want to meet again for a 50 year ‘golden reunion’.
They are putting out a call for former classmates to spread the word over the next few months so that as many as possible join the party on June 6, from 4pm, at The Six Bells in Hale.
The class who finished their O-levels and waved goodbye to the school in the baking hot summer of 1976 have gathered en masse before. In 1996 they held a 20-year reunion which was hailed a “resounding success”, but, subsequently, time and friendships drifted.
Reunion co-organiser Christine Smith (née Mileham), said that the idea for this year’s one arose when Paul Croucher, the 1976 head boy, was talking to a friend following the death of a close mutual friend.
She said: “This reminded them of the special bonds formed during those formative years.
“From that moment, the idea of a golden anniversary celebration took root.”
“Today, a dedicated committee meets monthly to plan the big event. We’ve even recreated the original school register with as many names as we can remember.”
“The team has reached out via Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, email, flyers, posters and good old-fashioned word-of-mouth.”
There will also be a chance at the reunion to remember and reminisce about ex-students unable to attend the celebration.
Christine added: “So, spread the word! Join one of the reunion groups, and most importantly, come along on the day. It’s 6th June, 4pm till late at the Six Bells, Hale Road, Farnham.
“Let’s roll back the years, share stories, and celebrate five decades of friendship and memories from our time at Farnham Heath End School.”
