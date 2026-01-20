Four teenagers questioned by police over the deaths of 91-year-old Stan Rickman and 88-year-old Roma Rickman in Alton are no longer part of the investigation.
Police and firefighters were called to a house fire in Heron Close at 4am on April 14 last year, but Stan and Roma were pronounced dead at the scene.
On January 19, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Two 15-year-old boys and two 16-year-old boys, all from Alton, arrested on suspicion of two offences of murder have been released without charge and will face no further action.
“Another 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of two offences of murder has been conditionally bailed until April 15 while further enquiries continue.”
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting crime reference number 44250162068.
