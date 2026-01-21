Farnham Rugby Club Minis swapped tackling drills for talons and flippers after enjoying an educational visit to Birdworld as part of a new partnership with the attraction.
The club took a group from its Minis section, aged seven to 11, on a bespoke guided tour of the bird park at Holt Pound, near Farnham, following the announcement of Birdworld as sponsor of the Minis Tour 2026.
Wearing their black-and-white striped rugby shirts, the children were led by Birdworld education team lead Mandy Glass, starting at the park’s recently enhanced Flamboyant Flamingos enclosure.
As they explored the habitat, the youngsters learned how flamingos use balance and movement, with playful comparisons drawn to agility and footwork on the rugby pitch.
At the parrot enclosures, Mandy explained how the birds rely on constant vocal communication to stay connected with their flock across the rainforest canopy — much like teammates calling to each other during a match to stay organised.
The tour continued at Penguin Island and Penguin Beach, home to Humboldt and African penguins, where the focus turned to agility and speed. Mandy described how the penguins’ powerful flippers and streamlined bodies allow rapid changes of direction underwater, skills familiar to players in a fast-paced game.
Passing the park’s dinosaur trail, the group then met the Great White Pelicans. Mandy highlighted their distinctive V-shaped flight formation, used to conserve energy, comparing it to structured team play and positioning in rugby.
The visit ended with the park’s emus, whose high-speed sprints provided a chance to discuss pace and endurance. Mandy explained that emus are among the fastest birds on land, likening them to quick wingers.
Nick Briggs, Farnham Rugby Club Minis tour sponsorship manager, said: “Having Birdworld on board as sponsor for our Minis Tour 2026 has been brilliant. Exploring the park with the children showed just how well aligned our values are — family, fun and learning through play.
“The children were completely engaged throughout the visit, soaking up everything Mandy shared. Linking the behaviour of birds to teamwork and communication in rugby was an inspired idea.”
After the tour, the Minis enjoyed Birdworld’s new Treetop Adventures outdoor play area, followed by pizza and ice cream in one of the park’s new party rooms inside the recently opened 17,000 square foot Indoor Play Barn.
The day finished with free play in the Indoor Play Barn, designed as a year-round family attraction with all-weather play areas, a café for parents and carers, and interactive experiences for children.
Birdworld marketing manager Woodies Wheeler-Bennett said: “Spending time with the Minis was a great opportunity to celebrate the start of our partnership and connect with the children at the heart of the club. With their Minis Tour coming up this February, we’re excited to support the team throughout 2026.”
