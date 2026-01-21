There’s been cheers and beers as a popular bar and restaurant in the heart of Farnham has been given a makeover.
Corks have been popping at Borelli’s Wine Bar & Grill as the town centre venue has undergone its biggest refurbishment to date, writes Jasmine Carr.
Borelli’s reopened on Friday (January 16) with a new colour scheme, back bar, toilets and lighting.
The “grotty and aged” spiral staircase that dates to 1987 has also been given a facelift in a move the team is really proud of.
The interior is not the only thing that’s changed. Head chef, Danny Smith, joined the team recently after working with Gordon Ramsey and comes with a “wealth of experience” according to owner, David Quick.
Mr Quick is “really excited about” the changes to the menu to include new pastas, steaks and pizzas, while still keeping their focus on their popular tapas dishes.
The red wine selection has also been expanded to include “choices from all over the world” with Mr Quick claiming to offer “the most extensive list in all of Farnham”.
The makeover is the fourth refurbishment undergone in almost 40 years of business.
Mr Quick said: “There is a lot of competition in Farnham, so we had to keep ahead of the times – the midweek trade has been suffering because of the roadworks.”
The pergola was the biggest part of Borelli’s makeover, with heated undercover seating providing comfort to patrons with further alternations touted for the spring due to residential development next door.
By decking and enclosing the outside seating area in sliding glass doors, Mr Quick aims to “transform the restaurant” and “to be conscious of noise.”
He said: “We are very excited as we leave this horrible winter, hopefully to a more fruitful spring and summer, especially with the World Cup coming up.”
