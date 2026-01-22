Tributes have been paid to a Farnham schoolboy who died following a stabbing, with friends and classmates sharing messages of remembrance online.
The 15-year-old was a pupil at All Hallows Catholic School, although he has not been formally named as of Thursday morning as police await official identification.
Messages have appeared widely across social media, with the hashtags #Forever15 and #StopKnifeCrime shared in his memory.
A student-led TikTok page described him as “a sweet and funny guy who will be missed by us all”.
Other messages posted by friends and family included the statement: “Real men don’t carry knives”.
The boy was a supporter of Aldershot Town FC, with fans proposing a minute’s silence during the 15th minute of the club’s home match against Carlisle United on Saturday, January 24, describing him as “one of us”.
Emergency services were called at about 6.10pm on Monday, January 19 to reports of a stabbing in woodland off Lido Road in Stoke Park, Guildford. Despite the efforts of paramedics and members of the public, the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.
Surrey Police confirmed that two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of murder. No one had been charged as of the morning of Thursday, January 22, and inquiries remain ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Surrey Police quoting reference PR/45260006995 via webchat or the online reporting tool at surrey.police.uk, or by calling 101.
Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.