A knife-crime campaigner whose son was murdered has spoken out after the death of a Farnham schoolboy in a stabbing.
Martin Cosser, whose 17-year-old son Charlie was fatally stabbed at a house party in Warnham, West Sussex in 2023, said he and his wife Tara were “devastated” by the death of Luis Guembes, also known as Gabriel, who was killed earlier this week.
“Tara and I, as parents, are just heartbroken. What is wrong with the world? It is just awful,” Mr Cosser said.
“As parents, we have been in touch with the family. We understand what they’re going through, and we are here for them. Nothing to do with the charity, just as a family.”
Luis, 15, was a pupil at All Hallows Catholic School in Farnham and a keen footballer described by friends as kind and full of promise. He died after being found seriously injured in woodland in Guildford on Monday, January 19.
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of murder and inquiries by Surrey Police remain ongoing.
Mr Cosser, who lives in Milford, helped set up the charity Charlie’s Promise following his son’s death. He named the charity after a promise he made to Charlie at his hospital bedside to try to prevent other families experiencing the same loss.
The organisation now works with schools and communities across the country to educate young people about knife crime and its consequences.
Mr Cosser said Luis’ death had reinforced the need for open conversations between parents and children about the dangers of knives.
“I will be holding a talk, with dates to be confirmed, for parents who are concerned,” he said. “People will need to keep an eye on social media for confirmation.”
While acknowledging the horror of the killing, he urged people not to be driven by fear.
“I also want people to know that, however horrific this is, 99 percent of people do not carry knives, and the chance of being killed is a million to one,” he said.
“We are shattered, broken, and sad, but we have to remember that murder and knife crime are still relatively low.”
He encouraged anyone who knows someone carrying a knife, but feels unable to speak to police, schools or families, to report concerns anonymously.
Mr Cosser said anyone who knows someone is carrying a knife but feels unable to speak to the police, a school or a family member can contact Fearless, an independent youth-focussed crime reporting service.
“It is 100 percent anonymous, and nobody would know. They would be doing the right thing. Reporting is not snitching.”
Mr Cosser said tackling knife crime must begin at home.
“We can’t keep losing people to knife crime. We have to make a stand. All of us need to do this. It starts with education, with parents talking to their children, and with children speaking with their parents,” he said.
Reflecting on the impact of such crimes, he added: “At the moment, Tara and I are sending our love to this family. We are parents who have had their child murdered, just like them.
“We are devastated for that poor, poor family because their world has been forever changed. It is a dark, dark place that I wouldn’t wish on anyone.”
Anyone with information relating to the stabbing is asked to contact Surrey Police on 101, quoting reference PR/45260006995, or to report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
A GoFundMe page set up in Luis’ memory had raised more than £13,000 as of Thursday (January 22) evening. To donate, visit here
