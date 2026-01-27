The event, organised by HHH Concerts, took place at St Bartholomew’s Church on Saturday, January 24.
The concert featured a performance by Duo Ekes, an emerging violin and piano partnership comprising violinist Ezo Sarici and pianist Deniz Cengiz. Their programme combined familiar repertoire with lesser-known works.
After the recital, Margaret Barlow, a Hunter Centre Ambassador, thanked the musicians for their outstanding performance and spoke about the vital work of The Hunter Centre in supporting individuals and families living with dementia.
Thanks were also extended to St Bartholomew’s Church for hosting the event and to members of Haslemere WI for providing cakes. All proceeds from the morning will go directly towards the Centre’s care and support services.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.