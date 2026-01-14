Green-fingered residents cross West Surrey and north-east Hampshire are being invited to raise funds for Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care by opening their gardens to the public this spring and summer.
The hospice’s annual Open Gardens event gives residents the chance to showcase their gardens while charging a small entry fee, with all proceeds supporting specialist palliative and end-of-life care.
Open Gardens welcomes all types of spaces, from large gardens with meadows and woodland features to patios, courtyards and containers, with organisers keen to highlight the diversity of local green spaces.
Helena Burke, community fundraiser at Phyllis Tuckwell, said: “We’re looking for unique and interesting gardens of all sizes to swing open their gates to the local community, or just to family and friends if you prefer. You can even sell refreshments or plants to raise additional funds. By taking part, you’ll help support the care we provide to those who need it most.”
The event is sponsored by Kebur Garden Materials, which has supported the initiative for several years.
Phyllis Tuckwell supports more than 250 patients, relatives and carers each day, but with the NHS and government covering only a quarter of its costs, the charity must raise more than £25,000 a day to continue its services.
Residents with a garden they would like to share, or groups wishing to organise a joint opening, are encouraged to take part.
For more information or to register a garden, visit www.pth.org.uk/open-gardens, email [email protected] or call 01252 729446.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.