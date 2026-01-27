Taking place between May 5 to 16, the festival consists of musical performances from world-class musicians and emerging artists including local students. There will also be walks and talks in a variety of beautiful venues across the Surrey Hills National Landscape.
A highlight of the programme is a performance from the award-winning Tenebrae, one of the world’s leading vocal ensembles, performing a programme of sacred choral music that spans five centuries on May 9 at Guildford’s Holy Trinity Church.
Another unmissable performance is the Julian Bliss Quintet, a world renowned clarinettist and his extraordinary Quintet will perform a mix of traditional and contemporary jazz at the iconic RHS Garden Wisley on May 7.
There will also be performances from festival patron Dame Sarah Connolly, celebrated pianist Julius Drake, and the world’s top soloists; Katya Apekisheva, Charles Owen, Juho Pohjonen, and Wu Qian across the fortnight.
SHIMF is an avid supporter of young and emerging artists through providing performance platforms. Returning to open the festival, Lunchtime Young Artist Concerts, with Flutes and Frets Duo playing at West Horsely Place.
There will also be performances from talented students from Surrey’s world-famous Yehudi Menuhin School on May 11, two of which are joining the Sitkovetsky Trio in this years festival finale taking place on May 16 at the schools Menuhin Hall.
SHIMF also supports the local community through its charitable status, supporting the String Scheme, providing free tuition and instruments to local primary school pupils.
Henry Pearson, the chairman of SHIMF, said: “The Surrey Hills remain at the heart of our identity – a setting whose beauty and spirit inspire everything we do. We look forward to welcoming audiences from near and far to share in another season of exceptional music-making in this remarkable landscape.”
