Hundreds turned out in Haslemere for the Swan Barn Wassail, a centuries-old ceremony to bless the orchards and welcome the new harvest. The annual event, now volunteer-run, also highlights orchards’ vital role in biodiversity – providing food and shelter to thousands of species, including some under conservation priority. Truly, the town is “branching out for the bees.”
Revellers enjoyed a torchlit procession led by XR drummers and the Town Crier, warming stews and hot chocolate, and mulled cider from Misty Moon. Swan Barn’s own cider, pressed from apples harvested onsite, sold out quickly, proving a fruitful celebration for both community and taste buds.
Local music set the tone: Ren delivered soulful performances, David and Shirley of You Ukes entertained with tunes, and headliners The Burning Glass had the crowd singing and dancing in the tent.
The event was organised by Claire Matthes in a partnership between COPSE (Community Orchard Project South East), The National Trust, and Transition Haslemere.
Claire said: “The Wassail is an annual tradition to bless orchards to ensure a good harvest for the year to come. This traditional blessing of orchards translates into today’s concerns with biodiversity loss as not only are orchards useful and beautiful, they are perfect for pollinators, and offer both food and shelter to thousands of species some of which have high conservation priority."
The Wassail relies entirely on volunteers. Ingredients for the community cook-up were donated by Tesco and Waitrose Haslemere, and Sainsbury’s Liphook, while cakes and snacks were provided by the Haslemere Community Fridge to sustain volunteers during prep days.
