Spades at the ready: women across Hampshire are being invited to roll up their sleeves and help save one of Britain’s rarest landscapes.
HEATH Women is a friendly, women-only conservation group carrying out hands-on work to protect Hampshire’s lowland heathland, in partnership with the National Trust. This precious habitat supports reptiles, ground-nesting birds and specialist plants, but without regular care it can quickly disappear under scrub and woodland.
The group is now welcoming newcomers to an Introduction Day, offering local women the chance to try conservation volunteering in a relaxed, supportive setting. No experience is required and all training is provided.
The Introduction Day takes place on Tuesday, February 10, from 10am to 2pm at Ludshott Common.
