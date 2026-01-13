Churt WI
Churt WI is looking forward to welcoming some new members in 2026 and further information is available by emailing the secretary at [email protected]
In September members had a fun and educational meeting with a speaker from Heartstart, an initiative from the British Heart Foundation.
Jo Michaelides gave a talk on the aims of Heartstart Farnham Lions and how the group began. It was entitled Simple Skills Save Lives, and Jo demonstrated and explained to members how to conduct life-saving actions when someone has a heart attack.
With the addition of a defibrillator at the village hall, Jo ran through how to use the equipment in an emergency and why not to be afraid of using it.
In October Jackie Dimmock related her tales of 30 years as a Hampshire police officer. There was serious policing to be discussed before the lighter side of life in the constabulary - such as how does the need for a comfort break during a stake out get resolved, and what use to a female officer was a soft hat and a standard issue handbag.
These were just some of the amusing and anecdotal observations that Jackie presented through her creative side - 12 quilted and applicqued pictures which brought to life her career and that of many others.
There was a good turnout for the annual general meeting in November, which was declared open by president Julia Deacon before members raised their voices to sing Jerusalem. There followed an acknowledgement of the current committee and a vote for a new one, before moving swiftly on to the social side of life with afternoon tea.
The Churt WI albums were on show for members to look at. Much reminiscing took place, looking back at photographs and literature. The newest members enjoyed seeing what went on before everything was digital.
Churt WI sold hand-baked festive goodies at St John’s CE Infant School Christmas Fayre in late November, getting members and the public in the Christmas mood.
The year ended with a Christmas Lunch at Hindhead Golf Club, always a very social occasion and including a small gift for each member. A festive hamper raffle raised funds for Churt WI’s 2025 charity Surrey Women’s Refuge.
Williams Club
The Williams Club for the blind and partially-sighted of Farnham had its first meeting of 2026 on January 7.
There was a very informative presentation by Tony and Keith, representatives from sensory services at Sight for Surrey.
Tony told the assembled audience that Sight for Surrey had been set up 102 years ago for soldiers returning from the trenches with sight loss or visual impairment.
He gave a brief overview of some of the services and aids it provides, and said the community assessment team would advise on and assist with lighting, glasses, phones, liquid indicators and talking clocks. It also helps people with hearing loss.
Keith introduced the group to how technology such as mobile phones and artificial intelligence could assist visually impaired people.
He demonstrated Meta Raban Smart Glasses, which have clear lenses and a front-facing camera which can tell the wearer what is in front of them, read a newspaper to the wearer, translate and make phone calls. They had the voice of Q, Dame Judi Dench, who is patron of Sight for Surrey.
Afternoon tea was provided by the Spire Church team and the meeting ended with a raffle. The next meeting will be at Farnham Baptist Church on February 4 at 2pm, when there will be entertainment from musician Harry. For more information visit www.williamsclubfarnham.co.uk or email [email protected]
Alton Town Guided Walks
The chairman of Alton Town Guided Walks, Allan Chick, has decided to step down after 25 years as the group chair and leader.
Allan is the founder of the Town Guides, who provide regular guided history walks in Alton town centre. Allan has been very active in the town for many years, including acting as a town councillor and twice as town mayor.
At the Christmas 2025 Town Guides meeting, Allan handed over to Paul Ebbutt, a resident of Alton and a retired railway engineer.
The Town Guides offer a variety of town history guided walks. In addition to the standard town centre history walk, the group entertains with Jane Austen/Regency, Civil War, and pubs and breweries of Alton walks.
The walks are on the third Saturday of every month and cost £4 per person. Additional walks are provided free during the Alton Walking Festival in May and October. Special group walks can be provided upon request.
Details of all walks can be found on the events page of the Walk Alton website, or from Alton Town Council.
Paul said: “So it is many thanks to Allan, who will be greatly missed as the group leader and chairman.”
Four Seasons Afternoon Teas
Rowledge residents came together at the latest Four Seasons Afternoon Tea to mark two years of Rowledge Volunteers, a local volunteering initiative.
More than 60 guests gathered recently at Rowledge Village Hall to enjoy tea, coffee and refreshments.
The Four Seasons series was launched by Guardian Angels Carers to combat loneliness and foster connections within the community.
Organisers Nora Tarrant, Tim Corry, Jan Clark, Mandy Main and Richard Banes-Walker set out to create a welcoming space where residents, particularly older members of the community, could meet, socialise and feel part of village life.
Nora said: “We just wanted to create a space for people to meet, chat and feel connected. We’re so grateful to the wonderful team of fantastic volunteers who make these gatherings possible.”
The initiative has been supported financially by Cllr Michaela Martin, Surrey County Council and the Rowledge Village Fayre, enabling the continued delivery of the seasonal events. Organisers said the afternoon tea once again provided a warm and welcoming atmosphere for those attending.
Guardian Angels also expressed their gratitude to Cllr Martin for the years of support she had shown to the community and Guardian Angels.
The festive event formed part of a year-round programme, with the next Four Seasons gathering planned for Easter. Residents will receive personal invitations in February, and organisers welcome new attendees, volunteers or anyone willing to spread the word.
Rowledge Volunteers continues to provide a vital space for social connection, demonstrating how a committed group of locals can make a meaningful impact in their community. To keep up to date or join the volunteering team, residents can follow Rowledge Volunteers on Facebook.
Beech Village Hall
Beech Village Hall will host a free health and well-being fair to celebrate the opening of the refurbished Wellhouse Community Space on January 25 from 1pm to 5pm.
Cutting the ribbon will be Dr Hugh Bethell. This special moment will celebrate the creation of a dedicated space designed to support well-being focused activities for the local community.
The afternoon will include short talks and sessions in the Wellhouse, showcasing the types of events and initiatives it will host in the future.
The fair will focus on health, well-being and community connection. A range of health and well-being stalls will be available throughout the main hall, offering information, inspiration and support for physical, mental and emotional well-being.
It has been designed to be welcoming and inclusive, offering something for people of all ages and interests, whether they want practical well-being advice, holistic health approaches or a chance to see the new community space.
The Wellhouse is attached to Beech Village Hall and has been thoughtfully refurbished to support well-being sessions for individuals or small groups.
Most of the £140,000 refurbishment cost was paid by grants from the Veolia Environmental Trust, the National Lottery Communities Fund, the Garfield Weston Foundation, Enterprise MobilityTM, Beech Parish Council, Alton Town Council and East Hampshire District Council.
The balance came from the Beech Village Hall and Recreation Ground charity’s reserves and donations from village residents.
A spokesperson said: “This event marks an exciting milestone for Beech Village Hall, highlighting its continued role as a hub for connection, support and community well-being.”
Free talks can be booked at www.beechvillage.org.uk
Vokes Lunch Club
The Vokes Lunch Club in Alton reopened on January 5 following a two-week closure over the Christmas and new year period during which the dining room was refurbished.
Shortly before the closure it provided a traditional Christmas lunch attended by 28 of its elderly members.
The Vokes Lunch Club is a charity which has helped reduce isolation among elderly people in Alton and provided nutritious home-cooked lunches since it was founded in the 1960s.
Having lost two trustees recently - including Lesley Bethell, who retired after 27 years - it urgently needs at least two new ones to replace them.
Trustees may come from various backgrounds, including organisational and management experience in the private or public sector, although other experience may be relevant. They need empathy with elderly people and commitment to the club’s services.
For more information email [email protected] or call Carole on 01420 84235 any weekday morning between 9.30am and midday.
