Greg Stafford is hoping to serve another term as Farnham and Bordon’s MP after confirming he will seek re-election at the next General Election.
First elected in 2024, Mr Stafford has been formally reselected by members of the constituency’s Conservative Association executive council as the party’s official candidate.
He aims to continue representing Farnham, Bordon, Haslemere, Liphook and the surrounding villages as their local MP.
While preparations begin for a future General Election campaign, Mr Stafford said his priority remains firmly on representing constituents and delivering on the commitments he made when first elected.
The next General Election must take place no later than August 15, 2029.
Christopher Storey, chairman of the Farnham and Bordon Conservative Association, said: “Gregory has quickly established himself as a strong, visible and hardworking local MP, deeply rooted in the community and serious about standing up for residents across the constituency.
“Members were unanimous in wanting him to stand again, and I am delighted that he has been reselected. We go into the years ahead confident in his leadership and looking forward to campaigning positively on a strong local record.”
Looking ahead to the local elections on May 7, Mr Stafford also emphasised the importance of strong Conservative leadership at county and local level.
He said the party is preparing to make its case to voters in the upcoming West Surrey Council elections, with a focus on value for money and residents’ priorities.
With the constituency crossing the county border into Hampshire, and following the county council’s decision to reject proposals to postpone elections, Mr Stafford said sitting Conservative councillors would seek re-election to continue providing effective local leadership.
Mr Stafford said: “Whether locally or nationally, my focus is on earning, and re-earning, the trust of residents. That means hard work, clear priorities and a strong Conservative team delivering for our communities every day.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.