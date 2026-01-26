“It was an incredible day for our Year 5 pupils and their peers from Easebourne and Beacon Hill Primary Schools. Our Music and Drama departments are truly outstanding, and it was a joy to see their passion and expertise shared with all the Year 5 pupils. As a school, we are committed to growing and expanding these community initiatives, as they provide an inspiring learning opportunity for everyone involved,” said Suzannah Cryer, Head of Highfield and Brookham School.