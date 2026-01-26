Highfield and Brookham students have achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in ABRSM and LAMDA exams.
This arts workshop is just one of many initiatives Highfield and Brookham School has planned to celebrate and develop musical talent in our local area. The school has also partnered with the Royal Military School of Music to run orchestral workshops for local children from state and private schools.
“It was an incredible day for our Year 5 pupils and their peers from Easebourne and Beacon Hill Primary Schools. Our Music and Drama departments are truly outstanding, and it was a joy to see their passion and expertise shared with all the Year 5 pupils. As a school, we are committed to growing and expanding these community initiatives, as they provide an inspiring learning opportunity for everyone involved,” said Suzannah Cryer, Head of Highfield and Brookham School.
Highfield and Brookham, a co-educational independent school in Liphook, is recognised for its forward-looking approach to education and wide co-curricular programme. Its students have achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in ABRSM and LAMDA exams, demonstrating the school’s strong focus on music and drama.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.