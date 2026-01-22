Cherry Trees has been a lifeline for families for 45 years – and now it’s bringing that support to children in Liphook.
The Surrey-based charity, which provides respite care for children with complex disabilities, will run a second home. Goldcrest Lodge in Liphook, Hampshire, a six-bed home near Passfield Common, will reopen in February as Cherry Trees – Goldcrest Lodge after a short closure to prepare the home.
Cherry Trees’ East Clandon home has 11 bedrooms and has been rated Outstanding by Ofsted for three years in a row, an achievement reached by only 13 per cent of short-break children’s homes in England.
The charity offers short stays for children, giving them fun activities and chances to build independence while giving families a break from full-time care. Its approach puts Child First, Disability Second.
It also helps them work towards their personal goals, enabling them to gain vital independence skills for their progress into adult life.
CEO Claire Bryant said: “We know how important our East Clandon home is to families. Opening a second home means we can reach more children and families who need support.
“We want to be part of the Liphook community, working with local schools, businesses and groups to raise awareness of what we do.”
Cherry Trees plans to open more homes as part of a five-year growth plan, following a review of need in Surrey and surrounding counties.
Founded in 1980 by parents and doctors, the charity supported 68 families last year, delivering more than 52,000 hours of care. Children took part in 86 trips and 18 visits from entertainers, while nine wellbeing days were held for parents. Families also received financial support through a welfare fund.
For parents, Cherry Trees is often described as a lifeline, giving families time to rest and children the chance to enjoy new experiences in a safe, supportive environment.
