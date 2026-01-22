Haslewey Community Centre, opposite Lion Green in the heart of Haslemere, has launched the 100 Club Lottery. Half of the monthly takings will go toward prizes, with the remainder supporting the Centre, funding equipment, and providing resources for its charitable work in the local community.
“This is a new way to support Haslewey and have a chance to win one of three monthly prizes for just £12 a year,” said Haslewey Trustee Jan Jeffcoat. Each £12 buys a 100 Club number, with no limit on how many you can hold. Draws take place on the last working day of each month, and winners are published online and in the Centre.
