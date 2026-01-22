The fridge is the brainchild of Victoria Page. A sustainability consultant, Victoria founded LHHW in 2019 to reduce waste and inspire behaviour change at a local level. From hosting Repair Cafés to promoting reuse programmes, her approach has always been practical and community-focused. Seeing the huge amounts of perfectly good food discarded by supermarkets and households, she realised a community fridge could tackle food waste while helping everyone, not just those in need.