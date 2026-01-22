In Haslemere, a small but extraordinary initiative is quietly transforming lives and tackling food waste.
The Haslemere Community Fridge, run by local charity Love Haslemere Hate Waste (LHHW), has welcomed thousands of visitors since opening in November 2024, rescuing tonnes of food that would otherwise have gone to waste. From April 2025 to January 2026 alone, 7,800kg of food was saved from Tesco and Waitrose, equating to 18,500 meals – enough to feed everyone in Haslemere two meals a day.
The fridge is the brainchild of Victoria Page. A sustainability consultant, Victoria founded LHHW in 2019 to reduce waste and inspire behaviour change at a local level. From hosting Repair Cafés to promoting reuse programmes, her approach has always been practical and community-focused. Seeing the huge amounts of perfectly good food discarded by supermarkets and households, she realised a community fridge could tackle food waste while helping everyone, not just those in need.
Victoria said: “We couldn’t have sustained the fridge without the amazing community support. We now have 60 volunteers on rotation. The only thing we all share is that we hate food waste. Two weekly deliveries from FareShare provide about 300 kilos of food. The CEO of FareShare said what we’ve created here in Haslemere is unbelievable – it’s a huge success for such a small town.”
Volunteer Judith Forde added: “This started because so much food was being thrown away. We shifted tonnes of surplus food in the first few months, rescuing it for families and individuals across Haslemere.”
The fridge operates on simple principles: anyone can come, take what they need, and donate if they wish.
Caroline Gatford, who struggles with mobility issues, says visiting is easier than going to a supermarket.
Mrs Cumber, ineligible for food bank support, said: "I don’t like food waste, but I am also overlooked when it comes to help. I am still struggling, and places like this have made a big difference."
Volunteers see the social impact too. Imogen H. said: “Seeing people leave with food that won’t go to waste is so rewarding.”
Maria L. Added: “People also shop for elderly neighbours.Initiatives like this create ripples of kindness.”
Steve Lowe sums it up: “Everyone needs a little help these days, and it’s better than watching everything get chucked away.”
Feeding around 30 families six days a week, the fridge also combats social isolation. LHHW’s wider work earned recognition in the BBC Make a Difference Awards (Highly Commended) and Global Good Awards (Bronze).
Volunteers have also compiled a community cookbook featuring recipes from across the town, showcasing dishes from residents while promoting sustainable cooking using rescued food.
As LHHW transitions to a registered charity, a Board of Trustees is forming, with the Fridge needing a Treasurer and Secretary.
More information, volunteering opportunities, and the community cookbook are available at Love Haslemere Hate Waste.
