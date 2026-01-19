The search is on for Haslemere’s unsung community champions as nominations open for the 2026 Haslemere Volunteers Awards.
Now in its 16th year, the prestigious scheme celebrates residents who have gone above and beyond for the town and surrounding villages. Since its launch, more than 160 people have been honoured with a Haslemere Volunteers Award Medal, recognising years of dedication, service and community spirit.
The Awards were founded by the late Sir Ray Tindle, founder of the Tindle Media Group and former owner of the Haslemere Herald. Sir Ray personally gifted the unique medals to the Awards Panel, and they continue to be presented each year following the Haslemere Town Meeting. This year’s ceremony will take place on March 25 at the Haslemere Educational Museum.
The scheme recognises individuals — not organisations — who live in Haslemere or nearby villages and who have served the community over a number of years and in a variety of ways. Nominations must be seconded, and candidates must not hold elected public office or have received a national honour. The Awards operate independently and are not affiliated with the Town Council or any other body.
Panel Chairman Christopher Ashton-Jones said: “We are once again delighted to be opening nominations for the Haslemere Volunteers Awards. We remember with great gratitude Sir Ray Tindle, who donated the medals to the town. We are looking for people who have supported several charities over many years, but we also know there are many younger people doing amazing voluntary work across the town and we would love to see them nominated too.”
Application forms are available online at www.haslemere.com/awards, via Facebook, and through the ‘This is Haslemere’ and Haslemere Community websites. Completed forms should be returned confidentially by February 28 to the email address shown on the form.
Those making a nomination will be informed of the outcome by March 18, with successful nominees and their sponsors invited to attend the presentation ceremony.
