Tea & Talk Café, launched by Brownscombe Care Residences and Surrey Heights Dementia Care Centre, both part of CHD Living, offers a warm, welcoming space where older adults, carers, and people living with dementia can come together.
The café first opened its doors in September 2025 at Haslemere Methodist Church, with a simple aim: to create a relaxed, pressure-free space where anyone feeling lonely or looking for a chat could feel welcome.
Sessions attract ten to 15 attendees each month, from care home residents to local churchgoers.
Deseree Arnold, a regular, said: “Tea & Talk Café is more than just tea and cake. It’s a place where people living with dementia, older adults, carers, and members of the community can feel understood, welcomed, and connected. We share moments and stories in a relaxed and supportive space.”
Nick Jones added: “I love coming along because I’ve made friends and connected with people from outside my home. It’s the highlight of my month.”
The cafés are supported by experienced staff, including wellbeing coordinators, who provide refreshments, homemade cakes, and gentle guidance where needed. The focus is not on promoting care services, but on creating a safe, supportive community environment.
Karen Roberts, Wellbeing Coordinator at Surrey Heights Dementia Care Centre, said: “I’ve worked with people with dementia for many years, and seeing our residents interact with people from the wider community is incredibly rewarding. It really boosts their confidence, and I’m passionate about supporting families and carers by sharing my knowledge and experience to help them feel more confident too.”
