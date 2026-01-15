Plans for two new homes at Grayshurst on Highercombe Road have been given the go-ahead after a planning inspector overturned Waverley Borough Council’s refusal.
Following a site visit in November, government-appointed inspector J Heppell ruled that the plot — part of the Grayshurst garden — qualifies as “grey belt” land and that the scheme would not amount to inappropriate development in the Green Belt.
The appeal was brought by Mr A Leighton and relates to proposals for two detached, two-storey houses accessed via an existing driveway.
In his decision issued on December 19, the inspector also pointed to Waverley’s severe housing shortage and said the location was sustainable, with Haslemere town centre within walking distance.
Permission in principle has now been granted, with detailed plans to follow.
Comments
