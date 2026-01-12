Friends of the Elderly’s residential care home in Haslemere has welcomed a new Registered Manager, with an experienced care professional taking the helm at Redcot.
Latasha Jarrett has joined the charity-run home with more than two decades of experience in the care sector and a clear vision to ensure residents continue to feel safe, valued and truly at home.
Latasha joined the charity in October and brings 21 years’ experience across domiciliary care, agency work and residential care homes, where she worked her way up to become a General Manager.
“My motivation for a career in caring really started with my grandparents,” said Latasha. “I used to volunteer at the elderly day centre near my school just so I could spend more time with my Grandad. I quickly realised how much I loved helping people and making them smile – and I’ve never looked back.”
Her first caring role was as an Evening Domiciliary Care Assistant, which fitted around family life. “I fell in love with the job almost instantly. I often stayed longer than I was paid for because you can’t rush kindness. Making a difference to someone who is lonely or vulnerable is incredibly rewarding.”
Since arriving at Redcot, Latasha has focused on getting to know residents, relatives and staff. She starts each day by walking around the home and greeting residents.
“The dedication and creativity of the team here is amazing,” she said. “Whether it’s celebrating a resident’s breakthrough or creating magical moments through activities, there’s so much heart in this home.”
Latasha’s vision is for Redcot to remain a welcoming home where residents feel safe, valued and comfortable.
“My vision is for Redcot to look like home and feel like family – a place where residents and staff feel genuinely cared for. It’s a privilege to be part of it all.”
