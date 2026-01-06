Step back in time and discover how the BBC revolutionised communication at the Arts Society Haslemere lecture on The Creation of the BBC, taking place on Tuesday, February 17 at 1.45pm at Haslemere Hall. The talk examines how radio became a groundbreaking medium for reaching the masses and shaping public experience.
Presented by Nick Salmond, who worked in Television and Radio at the BBC, the lecture draws on his coverage of historic events from the fall of the Berlin Wall to 9/11, the Thatcher Government’s demise, and the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee. Nick is also a London Blue Badge guide. Complementary teas and coffees will be served after the lecture.
