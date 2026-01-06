Haslemere’s Cards for Good Causes shop has enjoyed another record-breaking festive season, serving almost 1,000 customers between October 21 and December 15. Shoppers purchased cards, gifts, wrapping paper, and toys, raising funds for more than 50 local and national charities.
Managers Maggie and Bob Monteath led a dedicated team of 63 volunteers who not only kept the shop running smoothly but also helped set it up in October and pack it away in December. Volunteer Day Manager Nick Page took the reins every Friday, giving Maggie and Bob a welcome break.
This year, the team expanded their reach beyond the shop by running a stall at the Charities Fair in Haslemere Hall, offering visitors a chance to support multiple charities in one location. The shop was also open during Haslemere’s Christmas Market in its usual home, The Terrace Room at Haslemere Museum.
The runaway success of the season was the Haslemere card itself, which sold out more than two weeks before closing. It features the town as a festive winter wonderland. Newcomers Prostate Cancer and RNIB also sold out completely, while the perennial favourites – Alzheimer’s Society, British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK, MNDA, Diabetes UK, and Barnardo’s – continued to be top sellers.
Thanks to the support of Haslemere Museum, Cards for Good Causes remained available in the museum shop up to Christmas Eve, with a further 83 packs sold in the final eight days.
Maggie said: “The 121 empty boxes we now need to recycle just show what a good year we’ve had."
Comments
