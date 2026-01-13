Ken’s involvement in local projects dates back to 2008 and includes the installation of the new flagpole at St Christopher’s Church in 2018 to mark the centenary of the end of the Great War. He’s one of the driving forces behind Weyhill in Bloom, and the Haslemere Fringe Festival, now a major music and arts event boasting acts like Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Blue and Daniel Bedingfield.