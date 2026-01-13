Ken Griffiths — or as he’s know better, “Community Ken” — received an MBE from Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal at a ceremony at St James’s Palace on Friday, December 5. The citation read: For services to the community in Haslemere.
Ken said he was “overwhelmed” when a letter arrived from St James’s Palace informing him of the honour.
“It was a real honour to accept the award, but behind me in receiving it were the many volunteers who work on the various projects around Haslemere that I am involved in. Credit also goes to them,” he said.
“It was a pleasure to receive the award from the Princess Royal,” he said. “She is one of the hardest-working Royals — and her knowledge of the Haslemere Fringe Festival was unbelievable.”
Ken’s involvement in local projects dates back to 2008 and includes the installation of the new flagpole at St Christopher’s Church in 2018 to mark the centenary of the end of the Great War. He’s one of the driving forces behind Weyhill in Bloom, and the Haslemere Fringe Festival, now a major music and arts event boasting acts like Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Blue and Daniel Bedingfield.
His nickname, “Community Ken”, was coined by town crier Christian Ashdown — a title he wears with pride.
Looking ahead, Ken is already focused on his next mission: saving Haslemere’s historic 1895 signal box as a heritage asset, alongside opening a railway memorabilia museum and memorial garden.
“The MBE is encouragement to keep going,” he said. “It’s a reward for all the hard work — and the occasional knocks from some people, when things don’t go quite right”
