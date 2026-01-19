The second half of the concert programme was more relaxed, with songs from the shows, like Elton John and Bernie Taupin's affectionate Your Song, while These Foolish Things received the doo-wah treatment. This underlined the group's versatility and great sound. A lovely arrangement of Auld Lang Syne hung in the air as an encore. There may be vocal groups technically more sophisticated than Apollo 5, but few can engage so warmly and dynamically with their delighted audience.