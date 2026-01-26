Haslemere’s volunteers were in the spotlight this week as the Town Council hosted its first-ever networking meeting. The event gave organisations a chance to update each other on projects, discuss upcoming events, and raise issues affecting residents.
Chairing the meeting, Mayor Cllr Jean Arrick said: “I never fail to be impressed by the wealth of volunteer organisations in the town which provide an incredible range of services to people of all ages. Haslemere is very lucky to have them, and the Town Council was pleased to host this meeting, providing a forum for exchanging information and ideas.”
The Youth Hub continues to support hundreds of local families with activities and counselling, working alongside A Place to Be Youth Club every Friday. Love Haslemere Hate Waste runs a community fridge six days a week, helping more than 300 families, and is seeking larger premises.
The Hunter Centre is expanding its services, including Dementia Action Week in May, while Crossways Counselling and CAB are set to move into the newly renovated Link at St Bartholomew’s Church. Haslemere Vision Biodiversity Group is preparing a new nature strategy and will host a wildlife event at Haslemere Museum on April 7.
This Is Haslemere promotes local events, is developing a business spotlight project, and is launching a Young Ambassadors program for 18 to 25-year-olds. Several organisations highlighted a need for more volunteers and trustees — anyone with time to offer is encouraged to get involved.
HTC outlined support for town events including the Funfair, Dog Show, Charter Fair, Haslemere Fringe Festival, Food Festival, and Christmas Market. The 2026 programme will coincide with Haslemere Museum’s centenary celebrations and the return of the Charities Fair, which raised more than £10,000 in 2025.
The council offers promotion through social media and its newsletter, along with small grants and advice on external funding. For more details or to sign up for the newsletter, contact [email protected]
Comments
