A Liphook care home has once again served up a five-star performance after retaining its top food hygiene rating following an unannounced inspection. Bramshott Grange Care Community was awarded the maximum five-star rating after a visit from a Food Standards Agency environmental health officer.
The inspection assessed hygienic food handling, cleanliness and the condition of facilities and buildings, as well as the management of food safety. On all three elements, the home was rated “very good”.
James Thomas, Executive Chef at Dormy Care Communities, said: “Whilst this is our expected standard, it should never be forgotten that this is only achieved through the hard work and commitment of our exceptional team led by our Head Chef and her amazing team at Bramshott Grange.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.