A man is being forced to move two foxes he is nursing back to health out of his home after a neighbour complained about the noise and smell.
Test Valley Borough Council (TVBC) has banned Steve Mason from keeping the animals at his home in Hampshire.
The 68-year-old runs a fox sanctuary at a different location but was housing the injured pair of foxes with him on what he says a "short-term basis".
However, TVBC said it decided to act after receiving complaints about the "impacts of odour and noise" - slapping him with a community protection warning notice.
Steve claims the complaints have come from one neighbour who "hates" foxes - and there is no evidence the animals are loud of smell.
He said: "Tons of people have foxes in their homes - but these two are only in my home on a short-term basis to be treated.
"There is no evidence or proof of disturbance or odour - this particular neighbour hates foxes - I just can't prove it's him.
"We just want to help these foxes lead as normal a life as possible!"
Henderson, one of the foxes in Steve's care, has toxoplasmosis, which he says is similar to Alzheimer’s disease in humans and an E.coli infection.
This means he has to be bathed twice a day, with special anti-bacterial fungal shampoo.
Steve said: "Nobody can catch toxoplasmosis. After his baths Henderson goes into bed and his enclosure for a few hours - that is it.
"Henderson can't even make noises because of his condition! He is very clean and is healing - this has all been advised by the vet."
The other fox receiving special treatment from Steve is called Fenton, who was kept as someone's pet in London for years before coming to the sanctuary.
The pair have only been in Steve's house on a temporary measure for three weeks - receiving specialist care that cannot be provided at his sanctuary.
The sanctuary, which has recently relocated to Ampfield Riding School, has eight foxes in total - who have all had to be rescued from various illnesses and health conditions.
It is around 52 metres long and 14 metres wide - fitted with sleeping platforms, climbing apparatus, sleep boxes, a wooded area and even a trampoline.
With seven dedicated volunteers, Steve explained that most of the work is keeping the enclosures clean via rigorous and environmentally-friendly methods.
He has created a fundraiser to help with legal costs to protect the foxes at his home - and added: "The council should install an air purity monitor and noise monitoring equipment to back up the claim of the neighbour - but they won't listen.
"The foxes are only here for a very short period of time and they are not full-time residents at all.
"We will keep fighting for these animals."
TVBC said: “We had previously received complaints about noise and smells from foxes being kept at an address in Ringwood Drive, North Baddesley, as well as adjoining land.
"We were pleased that Mr Mason subsequently found an appropriate location in Ampfield for the Second Chance Fox Sanctuary.
"Given that the relocation was in hand, rather than taking action at that point, we wanted to allow time for the animals to be transferred to the new site.
“In recent weeks, we have received complaints that foxes are being kept at the property in Ringwood Drive once again, and as a result we have issued a Community Protection Warning Notice.
"We will always follow up on any complaints we receive, and while we appreciate some residents may have a different view, this remains an unsuitable location to keep foxes due to the impacts of odour and noise.
“The fox sanctuary in Ampfield is unaffected by the Warning Notice, so the work to support and care for these animals can continue at that location.”
