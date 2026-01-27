The Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) is set to seek approval for a £15 increase in the policing element of council tax for households across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
If approved, it would represent a rise of just over 5 percent and would apply to Band D properties in the 2026/27 financial year.
Last year, PCC Donna Jones secured approval for a £14 increase in the policing precept.
That rise was used to help fund officer recruitment and sustain neighbourhood policing teams, and was in line with government expectations for police funding at the time.
According to a report due to be presented to county councillors on Monday, February 2, the PCC says further funding is now required to meet ongoing cost pressures and to maintain frontline policing across the area.
If approved, the increase would bring the overall policing precept for band D households to around £290 million a year.
The extra funding would help pay for a range of initiatives, including the recruitment of 36 additional police officers.
This would take the total number of extra officers funded through the council tax precept since 2020 to 851.
Under the proposals, officer numbers would include five additional local bobbies and 16 neighbourhood policing officers, alongside the creation of a new Fugitive Team made up of 15 officers and three analysts tasked with targeting high-harm offenders across the region.
Further plans include improved public access and police visibility through the opening of new front counters, the expansion of the local bobby scheme, and continued improvements to the 101 non-emergency service.
The move comes as local authorities face rising costs across a range of services, with policing among those under financial pressure.
The report has warned that without an increase in the precept, maintaining current service levels would become increasingly difficult.
The Police and Crime Panel will decide whether to support the increase when it meets next week.
