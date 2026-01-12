Four new homes are set to be built on land behind one of Liphook’s best-loved pubs after planners approved the scheme — despite a string of objections from the parish council.
East Hampshire District Council has given the go-ahead for a 1.31-acre site tucked behind the Royal Anchor, just off Longmoor Road, in the heart of the village.
The plans include four detached houses, a new access road, parking, landscaping and associated works. The land sits inside the Liphook Conservation Area and borders two listed buildings — the Royal Anchor itself and Osborne House.
But Bramshott and Liphook Parish Council was not convinced. Councillors warned the low-density scheme fails to make the most of such a prime town centre site and does not reflect the higher-density housing found just around the corner in Victoria Way and Longmoor Road.
They also said the plans fall short of meeting local housing need, which prioritises smaller one to three-bedroom homes, and called for tougher commitments on climate-friendly design, energy efficiency and biodiversity.
Despite the objections, council conservation officer Peter Fellows backed the scheme in principle, saying the historic setting of the Royal Anchor could be protected.
Pre-application advice highlighted the importance of safeguarding the pub’s future, its condition and its prominence within the conservation area. The final layout was praised for leaving breathing space around the pub, keeping mature trees and green space, and avoiding overdevelopment.
Strict conditions have been attached to the permission, including controls on materials, boundary walls and design details because of the site’s historic sensitivity.
The new homes will be within walking distance of Bohunt School, village shops and Liphook station. And for future residents, the Royal Anchor really will be only a few steps away when it’s time for a pint.
The land has now been put on the market with planning permission in place, with Savills acting as sole selling agent.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.