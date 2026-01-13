Marking its 90th anniversary in 2026, the family-run business is continuing its tradition of giving back to the communities it has served since 1936.
A total fund of £5,000 is available, with individual awards of up to £500, provided in the form of Squire’s vouchers. These can be redeemed for plants, tools and essential gardening supplies. Successful applicants will be announced in mid-March, and projects must be completed during the programme period from April to July 2026.
Community groups located within a 10-mile radius of a Squire’s Garden Centre are invited to apply via the company’s website. Applications should demonstrate clear community benefit, show how gardening will be used to make a positive impact between April and July, and outline how the project will be sustained beyond the award period. Accessible and inclusive initiatives, including those supporting people with specific needs, are particularly encouraged.
Sarah Squire, Chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres, said: “As we approach our 90th anniversary, it feels especially important to celebrate and support the communities around our centres. The Love Where You Live programme is one of the ways we can give something back – helping local groups create welcoming green spaces that bring people together and make a real difference.”
Melissa Salisbury, the 2025 recipient, and centre manager at Hale Community Garden, said: “Receiving a Love Where You Live award made a real difference to our project. The support from Squire’s enabled us to buy plants, tools and materials we simply wouldn’t have been able to afford, helping us turn ideas into a thriving space the whole community can enjoy.”
Applications are now open and close on February 1, 2026. Full details are available at squiresgardencentres.co.uk
