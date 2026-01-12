Data shows that 175 children were receiving drug treatment in the county in 2024/25, an increase of 20 cases in a single year. In 2023/24, the figure stood at 155.
Around 100 of the children in treatment were aged 15 or under, with 20 recorded as being under the age of 14.
Many were still in primary or early secondary school, already facing issues more commonly associated with adulthood.
Boys remain more affected than girls, with 110 males in treatment compared with 70 females.
Cannabis was by far the most common substance, linked to 155 cases. However, alcohol continues to play a significant role, featuring in 55 cases.
Other substances involved recorded include ketamine (25), ecstasy (15), cocaine (10) and benzodiazepines (5) — all of which carry serious risks for young people.
The effects are being felt in schools across the county. In the same year, 132 pupils in secondary schools were excluded, while 23,650 school suspensions were issued across Hampshire.
These included children in primary schools, secondary schools and 55 pupils attending special schools.
In Southampton, 30 children accessed drug and alcohol treatment in 2024/25, including 10 aged 15 or under and five under the age of 14.
In the same year, 5,879 school suspensions were issued in Southampton, two of them in primary schools and 163 in secondary schools.
Hampshire County Council said public health services continue to respond to demand, with specialist support available for young people and families across the county.
The authority said services including Hampshire 24/7 provide treatment and recovery support for young people, as well as help for families.
A Hampshire County Council spokesperson said: “While there has been an increase in the number of children receiving drug treatment, national survey data shows that overall drug use among secondary school pupils has fallen since 2021.
“This suggests that those who do need support are being identified and supported appropriately. Although there has been a small increase in younger children (under fourteen) receiving treatment, they represent fewer than 10 percent of cases, in line with national trends.
“In many cases, we know that substance abuse in children can be connected to child criminal exploitation. Our specialist multi-agency Willow team works jointly with partner agencies across health, education and the Police to disrupt exploitative networks, protect vulnerable children, and ensure they and their families receive appropriate support across respective services.
“We also know that early engagement in treatment is a protective factor, helping to reduce harm and improve outcomes for young people and their families. Hampshire County Council commissions a number of effective, evidence-based services to reduce risks to individuals, families, and the wider community.”
The council said support is available through Hampshire 24/7 for under-25s and their families, Inclusion Recovery Hampshire, which offers free and confidential support for adults, and Parent Support Link, which provides advice and help for parents and families. Referrals can be made by practitioners or through self-referral.
Anyone concerned that a child may be at risk because of substance abuse is urged to contact Hampshire Children’s Services via the county council website.
