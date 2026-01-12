Waverley Borough Council has reshuffled its Executive, appointing Cllr Adam Duce as environment and sustainability portfolio holder and elevating Cllr Liz Townsend BEM to deputy leader.
Cllr Duce, a Liberal Democrat who represents the Godalming Holloway ward, joins the Executive following the departure of Cllr Steve Williams, who stepped down from the role in 2025.
The Executive is the council’s senior decision-making body, responsible for setting Waverley’s strategic direction, proposing policy and overseeing the budget.
Cllr Duce said: “I am delighted to be taking on the role of portfolio holder for environment and sustainability. Given that this area was a key catalyst for me running as a councillor in 2019, I am excited to get stuck into supporting strategic efforts to improve the environment of Waverley for our residents.
“I want to build on the excellent work my predecessor, Cllr Steve Williams, has made with the relevant officer teams and look forward to bringing my experience of leading on sustainability at Godalming College to bear in this new position.”
The changes also see current deputy leader Cllr Tony Fairclough step down from the role. He will be succeeded by Cllr Townsend, who will continue alongside her existing responsibilities as portfolio holder for planning and economic development.
Cllr Townsend said: “It is a privilege to take on the role of deputy leader of Waverley Borough Council. I look forward to working with colleagues and our communities to deliver positive, practical outcomes for residents across Waverley as we transition to a unitary authority.”
Council leader Cllr Paul Follows said he was “delighted” to welcome Cllr Duce to the Executive, describing the environment and sustainability portfolio as central to the council’s vision.
“Since declaring a climate emergency in 2019, we have adopted a comprehensive carbon neutrality action plan, reduced our carbon footprint by 39% from the 2015 baseline, and embedded sustainability into our corporate strategy,” he said. “Cllr Duce will play a vital role in continuing this work and driving forward our commitment to a greener, more sustainable borough.”
He also paid tribute to Cllr Williams, saying: “Amongst other achievements, he brought the climate emergency motion, encouraged officers to look beyond what is acceptable to the highest standards such as Passivhaus housing and the Passivhaus leisure centre, and ensured that climate change was embedded in all we do.”
Welcoming Cllr Townsend as deputy leader, Cllr Follows added: “Liz brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record in planning and economic development, and I know she will make an invaluable contribution to the leadership of the council as we prepare for the transition to a unitary authority.
“I would also like to thank Cllr Tony Fairclough for his dedication and service to Waverley during his time as deputy leader. Tony will remain on the Executive with an increased remit.”
The Waverley Borough Council Executive now comprises:
• Cllr Paul Follows, leader of Waverley Borough Council and portfolio holder for policy, governance and communications • Cllr Liz Townsend BEM, deputy leader of Waverley Borough Council and portfolio holder for planning and economic development • Cllr Tony Fairclough, portfolio holder for enforcement and regulatory services • Cllr Mark Merryweather, portfolio holder for finance, assets and property • Cllr Kika Mirylees, portfolio holder for community services, leisure and EDI • Cllr Adam Duce, portfolio holder for environment and sustainability • Cllr Paul Rivers, co-portfolio holder for housing (operations and services) • Cllr Janet Crowe, co-portfolio holder for housing (delivery)
