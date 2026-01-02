The council is set to be abolished and merged into a new West Surrey unitary authority alongside Guildford, Woking and Spelthorne in 2027, with elections for the shadow authority due in May 2026. While the change was presented by government as a simplification, it prompted deep concern locally, particularly around finances. Waverley has generally been viewed as a relatively stable council, leading to fears about how it would absorb the substantial debts carried by neighbours such as Woking and Spelthorne.